British journalist publicly denounced Quran burning at Swedish embassy in London

SHAFAQNA-British journalist Robert Carter described Sweden, which allowed the burning of the Holy Qur’an, as being as Nazi as Germany in the 1930s, when they burned books claiming that they were subversive or represented ideologies opposed to Nazism.

Carter delivered a fiery speech in front of the Swedish embassy in the capital, London, in protest against the Swedish authorities’ permission to burn the Holy Qur’an last week.

Journalist Carter sent a message to the Swedish government, expressing, “Your irrational fear and ignorance of Islam and Muslim immigration to Europe is based on a shameful disregard for understanding the meaning of truth and justice.”

