SHAFAQNA-At least 50 people in Pakistan have died from floods and landslides triggered by two weeks of monsoon rains, officials said on Friday.

“Fifty deaths have been reported in different rain-related incidents all over Pakistan since the start of the monsoon on June 25,” a national disaster management official said on Friday, adding that 87 people were injured during the same period.

Source: aljazeera

