14 Arab universities in top 500 world

SHAFAQNA-QS World University Rankings include 14 Arab Universities in the list of Top 500; more than the previous year.

In more than the last 2 years, a total of 14 universities are ranked in the top 500 institutions in Arabic Countries. According to the most recent worldwide university rankings, Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi is the third-best educational institution in the Arab world.



According to research by UK education researchers QS Quacquarelli Symonds, Khalifa University was placed 181st, trailing just King Abdulaziz University and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Saudi Arabia.

Source: leverageedu

