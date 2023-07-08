English
HIU to host First International Ghadir Conference in 2024

SHAFAQNA- Hartford International University for Religion and Peace announced that the First International Ghadir Conference will be held next year.

According to Shafaqna citing HIU, on June 24-25, 2024 there will be a conference called the First International Ghadir Conference in the Hartford International University.

The First International Ghadir Conference will focus on the intellectual traditions of Shia Islam, and important scholars in the field will speak about various aspects of it.

The Hartford International University for Religion and Peace also has announced that it acknowledges Eid al-Ghadir, the important event for Shia Muslims, on its calendar.

Shia Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Ghadir on the 18th day of the last month of the Muslim lunar calendar (Dhu-ʾl-ḥijja) to honor an important aspect of Prophet Muhammad’s divine message. This year, Eid Ghadir was on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Source: Hartford International University

www.shafaqna.com

