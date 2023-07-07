Sweden is considering law change to stop public Quran burning

SHAFAQNA-The Swedish government is examining whether it could change the law to stop people setting the Quran on fire in public, Justice Minister, Gunnar Strommer, told Aftonbladet paper on Thursday.

The police denied several applications earlier this year for protests that were set to include burning the Quran, citing security concerns, but courts have since overturned the police decisions, saying such acts are protected by Sweden’s far-reaching freedom of speech laws.

Sweden’s Minister of Justice said, on Thursday, that the government is analysing the situation and whether the law needs to be changed to allow the police to deny such requests.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com