SHAFAQNA- Some Images of Tehran, the capital of Iran, preparing for a 10-kilometer-long celebration on the occasion of Ghadir Kham Eid.



The celebration of Eid al-Ghadir is a very important event for Shia Muslims. It takes place on the 18th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah according to the lunar calendar. Over 1400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) chose Imam Ali (AS) as his successor.



