ANJU: Female media workers dropped by 64% in past 2 years in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-The presence of women in the nation’s media has dropped by 64% compared in the past two years, the Afghanistan National Journalists Union (ANJU) reported.

According to Ahmad Shah Fana, chief executive of the union, there are no female journalists working in 22 of the provinces of the nation right now, and their activity is very low in 12 other provinces.

“According to the statistics that we received, there are no female journalists working at all in 22 provinces, and of the seventeen media outlets that were previously exclusively for women, only seven remain operational today, and the recent ones have been shut down,” Fana noted.

Only seven of the seventeen media outlets related to women are currently active, Fana said.

Source: tolonews

