English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

IAEA chief calls situation regarding Iran’s nuclear deal difficult

0
Iran’s nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA-International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi Friday called the situation regarding Iran’s frozen nuclear deal “difficult.”

He said that the nuclear watchdog’s cooperation with Iran was not satisfactory.

The IAEA’s “cooperation with Iran continues but not at the level that I would like it to be,” Grossi told a news conference in Tokyo, where the IAEA is overseeing the release of treated nuclear waste from Japan’s crippled Fukushima power plant.

“I have told this to my Iranian counterparts,” he added.

The news conference was held at Japan’s National Press Club, with many journalists joining online. The question was asked in Japanese.

Grossi called the situation regarding Iran’s frozen nuclear deal “difficult.”

“The situation is difficult … JCPOA efforts have stalled at the moment … so there is not much on going there,” the IAEA chief noted.

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

IAEA’s Chief: Some progress on issues with Iran has been made

asadian

Grossi confirms progress between Iran & IAEA

asadian

Tehran: Iran & IAEA issue joint statement

asadian

Grossi: Returning to JCPOA is possible

asadian

Iran’s President calls for IAEA’s independence

asadian

Grossi: IAEA will keep working with Iran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.