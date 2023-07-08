IAEA chief calls situation regarding Iran’s nuclear deal difficult

SHAFAQNA-International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi Friday called the situation regarding Iran’s frozen nuclear deal “difficult.”

He said that the nuclear watchdog’s cooperation with Iran was not satisfactory.

The IAEA’s “cooperation with Iran continues but not at the level that I would like it to be,” Grossi told a news conference in Tokyo, where the IAEA is overseeing the release of treated nuclear waste from Japan’s crippled Fukushima power plant.

“I have told this to my Iranian counterparts,” he added.

“The situation is difficult … JCPOA efforts have stalled at the moment … so there is not much on going there,” the IAEA chief noted.

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

