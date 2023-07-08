Save the Children: At least three children killed or injured on average daily in war in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-An average of three children have been killed or injured every day in Ukraine, Save the Children said today, with many more left so distressed they are struggling to sleep or speak.

From 24 February 2022 to 23 June 2023, the UN has recorded over 25,000 civilian casualties including 1,624 children, 532 of whom died, with 1,092 injured — on average three child casualties every day. In Ukraine, over 90% of civilian casualties are a result of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, which are especially deadly for children who have smaller, more fragile bodies.

March 2022 remains the deadliest month for children in the last 500 days, with more than 240 children killed and 260 children injured. While numbers of child casualties have dropped since full-scale war initially erupted, children in Ukraine are still killed and maimed regularly.

Source: reliefweb

