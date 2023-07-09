English
International Shia News Agency
[Video] Putin welcomes a Muslim girl in Kremlin

SHAFAQNA– A video clip of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been circulating on social media, showing him welcoming a young girl from Dagestan, a republic of Russia.

According to Shafaqna quoting Rai Alyoum, in this video clip, Putin is seen receiving the young girl in the Kremlin Palace.

It is said that this young girl is from the Muslim community in the city of Derbent, Russia.

According to the report, Putin invited this young girl to the Kremlin because it was reported that she was upset for not meeting Putin during his visit to Dagestan.

Source: Rai Alyoum

Al-Azhar commends Putin’s stance on the Quran abuses

