Iraq: 300,000 foreign illegal workers exist in country

SHAFAQNA– The Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs estimated the number of illegal workers in the country to be around 300,000.

According to Shafaqna quoting the Noon News Agency, Kazem Al-Atwani, the media advisor to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Iraq, stated, “There is no precise data on foreign workers in Iraq because many of them enter the country illegally.”

He added, “Most of these workers come from Syria, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and other countries.”

This Iraqi official highlighted, “The recorded statistics of illegal foreign workers in Iraq are close to 300,000.”

Referring to the fact that “The actual figures are much higher, possibly reaching millions,” he continued, “A new employment mechanism has been initiated in this ministry, whereby companies are required to employ 70% of their workforce from Iraqi nationals and only 30% from foreign labor.”

Al-Atwani emphasized that “foreign workers working in hotels, restaurants, and other projects need to register with the Ministry of Labor.”

