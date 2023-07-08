Iraq: Sheikh Karbalai calls for establishment of a free dialysis center in Karbala

SHAFAQNA– Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Karbalai, the religious representative of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein, called for the establishment of a charitable free dialysis center in Iraq.

According to Shafaqna quoting Noon News Agency, Haider Hamza Al-Abadi, the head of the Health and Medical Education Department at the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein, said to the Noon News Agency, “Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Karbalai requested the construction of a charitable dialysis center at Hazrat Khadijah Kubra Hospital, with all the expenses to be borne by the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).”

Al-Abadi added, “The necessary equipment for this center will be provided by the Swedish company Gambro, as they are pioneers in this field.”

He continued, “This center will have thirteen halls, and the cost of dialysis treatment will be fully covered by the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein, meaning the patients will not have to pay any fees.”

Al-Abadi highlighted, “The agreement concluded with the Swedish company includes the delivery of 140,000 kidney dialysis machines and the use of medical supplies from reputable international companies.”

