Announcement from the Saudi Passport Office regarding direct travel to Iran

SHAFAQNA– The General Directorate of Passports of Saudi Arabia announced the possibility of direct travel from the country to Iran, especially after the resumption of relations between the two countries, based on the agreement reached in Beijing on March 10, 2023.

According to Shafaqna citing Okaz, the Passport Office has responded to inquiries regarding the issuance of permits for direct travel from Saudi Arabia to Iran, stating that if new guidelines are issued in this regard, they will be announced through official channels of the Passport Office.

The Passport Office had previously announced the official channels for receiving information and news from the office.

