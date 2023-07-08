English
Tehran: Celebrating Eid Ghadir with a 10-kilometer event+[Video]

SHAFAQNA- Eid al-Ghadir 10-km Celebration held in Tehran, captal sity of Iran on friday night.People from all walks of life are going to be there.

 

Eid al-Ghadir is a special day for Shi’a Muslims. It honors when Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) was chosen by Prophet Muhammad to be his successor. Ali was the Prophet’s cousin and son-in-law. The festival is named after a place called the Pond (Ghadir) of Khumm, where it is believed that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made an important announcement.

Eid al-Ghadir is a celebration of a significant event in Islamic history. It marks the last sermon given by Prophet Muhammad at a place called Ghadir Khumm. This special occasion happened on the 18th of a month called Dhu al-Hijjah, in the year 10 after the Hijra. Shias view this event as the reason why they believe Imam Ali should have become the leader after the Prophet.

Source: MEHR NEWS

www.shafaqna.com

