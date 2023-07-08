English
At Least 38 rights groups opposing US decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-At least 38 human rights organizations have publicly opposed the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine, and expressed concern over the weapon’s ability to drop bomblets that can endanger civilians for years by failing to detonate and remaining as explosive hazards, a US newspaper reported.

The arms delivery comes as the Ukrainian troops are using “high rates” of ammunition and amid Washington’s concerns that Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia-held territories has stalled, the report said on Friday.
Meanwhile, a prominent international rights group urged for an end to the use of cluster munitions in the Ukrainian conflict and said that the country should be cleaned up of such bombs.

