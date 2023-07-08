USA: Muslim lawmaker demands federal probe into Hartford police after Eid assault

SHAFAQNA-Connecticut State Representative Maryam Khan is demanding a probe into the Hartford police department’s alleged inaction during a recent violent assault after Eid al-Adha prayer.

Khan wants the US Department of Justice to conduct a broad investigation into the Hartford police department’s handling of violent crimes, particularly crimes against women. She argued that such crimes are handled inadequately, including the assault that she went through.

“I knew at that moment my body went numb and I thought I was going to die,” Khan said in a nearly 30-minute news briefing on Thursday, wearing a sling on her right arm.

