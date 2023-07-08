English
500th day of war in Ukraine: UN laments 9,000 civilians killed

500th day of war in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- More than 9,000 civilians, including 500 children, have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the United Nations has said.

The UN’s Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said in a statement on Friday (07 July 2023) that it “deplored the horrendous civilian cost of the war in Ukraine” and was able to confirm that 9,000 civilians had been killed so far in the conflict. The mission warned that the actual toll is likely to be far higher than the number of officially confirmed deaths.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

