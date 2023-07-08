English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUS

USA: 72 organizations urge Biden to take ‘immediate action’ against Israeli violence

0
72 US organizations

SHAFAQNA- About 72 local and national organizations in the USA have sent a letter to Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging them to take “immediate action” against Israeli violence.

“We also request a rapid crisis-response meeting with concerned local and national American organizations and organizers to discuss these pressing issues,” the organizations, including Texas Arab American Democrats (TADD), the American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine and the Palestinian American Organizations Network, said in the letter.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Poll: Historic number of Americans prefer neither President Biden nor Trump

asadian

USA: First Muslim woman confirmed as a federal judge

asadian

USA: Dilawar Syed will be highest-ranking Muslim official in government

asadian

Hiroshima: USA’s President to meet Japanese PM on side-lines of G7 Summit

asadian

Biden to leave for Hiroshima G7 summit on May 17 as planned

asadian

Poll: Most Americans do not want Biden & Trump to run in 2024

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.