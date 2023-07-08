USA: 72 organizations urge Biden to take ‘immediate action’ against Israeli violence

SHAFAQNA- About 72 local and national organizations in the USA have sent a letter to Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging them to take “immediate action” against Israeli violence.

“We also request a rapid crisis-response meeting with concerned local and national American organizations and organizers to discuss these pressing issues,” the organizations, including Texas Arab American Democrats (TADD), the American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine and the Palestinian American Organizations Network, said in the letter.

Source: aa

