English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Diplomats visit Jenin refugee camp

0
Diplomats visit Jenin

SHAFAQNA-A diplomatic delegation representing 30 countries today visited Jenin refugee camp at the invitation of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, UNRWA, which is in charge of the Palestinian refugee camps, to get a first-hand look at the destruction.

The European Union Representative, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, described the situation in the camp as “painful,” adding that what happened in the camp was a violation of international law.

He called for pressure on Israel to resolve the conflict, otherwise, he said, stopping the violence will be impossible.

He said Israel to refrain directly and clearly from any action that harms civilians and has consequences for them, to respect international law during any military operation, to publicly investigate any event of abuse by settlers, and to hold accountable those who carry out the attack.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s Chief refuses to retract condemnation of Israel over raid on Jenin

asadian

Guterres: “I strongly condemn all acts of violence against civilians including acts of terror”

asadian

Palestinian homes used as Israeli military bases in Jenin

asadian

Arab League condemns Israeli war crimes in Jenin

asadian

Israeli forces shoot tear gas at a Jenin hospital

asadian

UN’s Chief deeply concerned about Israeli army raid in Jenin

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.