English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Iraq & Iran agree to establish joint security headquarters on border

0
joint security headquarters

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Interior Minister, Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, declared an agreement with Iran to set up joint security headquarters near their joint borders in a bid to regulate the movement of pilgrims ahead of the  month of Muharram.

This announcement was made during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Ahmad Vahidi, following a meeting at the Zurbatiya border crossing in Iraq’s Wasit governorate.

Al-Shammari and his counterpart said they discussed preparations for the Imam Hussain Arbaeen visit through the land border crossings, with ceremonies starting from the first day of the Hejri month of Safar until the 20th of the same month at the land border crossings.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Video: “Shukran Abba Abdullah” By Qahtan Al-Budairi

asadian

Photos: Replacement of the flag of Imam Hussain’s (AS) shrine in Karbala

asadian

Photos: Cities of Iran are Prepared for Muharram Mourning Rituals

asadian

Muharram Preparations in Imam Hussain (P) Shrine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.