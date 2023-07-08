English
France:Hundreds defy ban on memorial march in Paris

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of protesters defied a ban on memorial march in Paris.

More than 1,000 people gathered in central Paris for a memorial rally with dozens of marches planned throughout France to denounce police brutality and racial profiling.

The protests were called by the family of Adama Traore, a Black Frenchman who died in police custody in 2016 in circumstances similar to the killing of George Floyd in the United States.

The demonstrations on Saturday came a week after the country was rocked by riots sparked by the killing of a teenager by police in a suburb of the French capital.

But a Paris police spokesperson said the demonstration had been banned over risks to public order, citing a “context of tensions” after the recent unrest on French streets.

About 30 similar demonstrations against police violence are scheduled across France this weekend, including in the cities of Lille, Marseille, Nantes and Strasbourg.

Source:Al Jazeera

