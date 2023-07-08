Pakistan: Is political harmony on the cards?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | By Arsal Mir, In a significant step towards fostering a peaceful and violence-free electoral process, Pakistan’s major political parties reached a consensus on organizing an All Parties Conference (APC) to address the growing problem of politically motivated extremist language that may incite hatred and violence.

The consensus was reached at a dialogue titled ‘Common Resolve for Political Harmony,’ organized by Communications Research Strategies (CRS), a pioneer in strategic communications and research-based interventions in Pakistan.

Senior parliamentarians and politicians representing seven prominent political parties, including PML (N), PPP, PTI, ANP, NDM, and MQM, emphasized the need for an all-parties conference (APC) or any other mechanism that would enable constructive dialogue among political forces.

Any effort towards building peace across political lines and bringing divided people together would be welcome. We have already seen violence as a result of these divisions and a threat to our democratic future. The events of the past few months need to somehow be smoothed over in one way or the other. Precisely how this can be achieved will need to be worked out by the parties and their leaders.

But political parties must remember that their task goes beyond filling seats and positions for themselves. It also involves building a nation. This can only happen in an environment that encourages people to talk openly and in good faith on all the matters which confront the country. It is also essential that we develop points on which there is national agreement. This should include, first and foremost, an accord on sticking to the constitution and all that it lays down.

The hostility between supporters of different political groups is another. It is time to repair the damage. We should all understand that this cannot happen instantly. It will need the effort of not only political leaders but also social workers, community leaders and others with influence to make this work. There is a need to reinforce democratic institutions by ensuring their independence, transparency, and effectiveness.

This includes strengthening the judiciary, electoral processes, and parliamentary oversight to prevent the concentration of power and promote accountability. This is why any step that encourages political parties to engage in constructive dialogue and consensus-building is welcome. Engaging in inclusive policymaking and avoiding confrontational politics will lead to better governance and stability. The fact that the PTI too was represented in this consensus meeting is a positive. One hopes all parties realize that politics is the art of the possible.

The inflexibility by Imran Khan ever since the vote of no-confidence and his unwillingness to sit with the government has led him down a dangerous path that has left him more isolated than ever before. Pakistan cannot sustain politics of acrimony, hatred and vengeance anymore. If in a post-truth world, a Truth And Reconciliation Commission is a bit much to ask, can we at least have some form of reconciliation among our political stakeholders?

