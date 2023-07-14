Iraq: Tragedy of hundreds of fish deaths in Tigris river [Video]

SHAFAQNA– The Maysan province in Iraq witnessed the death of hundreds of tons of fish due to the decrease in the water level of the Tigris River.

According to Shafaqna quoting Iraq and RT news agencies, Iraqi fishermen in Maysan province, located in southern Iraq, suddenly encountered the death of hundreds of tons of fish in the Al-Azz River.

Basim Mohammed, the director of the Environmental Department in Maysan province, stated that the fish deaths were caused by the decrease in the water level of the river and the lack of oxygen. The water shortage has led to overcrowding of fish and a decrease in oxygen levels.

Drought and lack of rainfall in recent years have resulted in a severe decline in the water level of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

The above images represent the magnitude of this crisis.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com