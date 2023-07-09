English
International Shia News Agency
Middle East

Palestinian Ambassador to Iraq: Saudi-Iran agreement ends the normalization process with Israel

SHAFAQNA– The Palestinian ambassador to Iraq stated, “The Saudi-Iran agreement has entered a new phase in the region and has put an end to the normalization process with Israel.”

According to Shafaqna quoting the Noon news agency, Ahmed Aql said on Saturday in a television interview, “Normalizing relations with the Zionist regime indicates a state of collapse in the Arab region.”

He added, “The next phase will witness a change in the Palestinian equation in confronting the occupying regime.”

The Palestinian ambassador to Iraq continued, pointing out that the Saudi-Iran agreement has entered a new phase and concluded the process of normalization of relations with Israel: “Iraq is a pivotal country in the region, and for this reason, the Zionist regime considers it an enemy.”

He stated, “The crime of declaring the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime by Iraq has cut off all efforts in this regard, and the position of this country was like a wall that stopped the normalization train.”

Source: Noon news agency.

Iraq & Iran agree to establish joint security headquarters on border

