Al-Sudani’s Advisor: Significant changes to government institutions to occur in coming days

SHAFAQNA– Hisham al-Rikabi, media advisor to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, announced on Saturday the forthcoming changes in the country’s government institutions.

According to Shafaqna quoting Baghdad Today news, al-Rikabi wrote on his Twitter account, “The ongoing security changes in Baghdad and some provinces mark the beginning of the process of security and administrative reforms that the Prime Minister promised from the beginning of the formation of the government.”

He added, “These changes align with the Al-Sudani government’s agenda.”

The Al-Sudani media advisor highlighted, “In the coming days, there will be significant changes in government institutions aimed at providing better services to Iraqi citizens.”

Source: Baghdad Today

