English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

Al-Sudani’s Advisor: Significant changes to government institutions to occur in coming days

0

SHAFAQNA– Hisham al-Rikabi, media advisor to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, announced on Saturday the forthcoming changes in the country’s government institutions.

According to Shafaqna quoting Baghdad Today news, al-Rikabi wrote on his Twitter account, “The ongoing security changes in Baghdad and some provinces mark the beginning of the process of security and administrative reforms that the Prime Minister promised from the beginning of the formation of the government.”

He added, “These changes align with the Al-Sudani government’s agenda.”

The Al-Sudani media advisor highlighted, “In the coming days, there will be significant changes in government institutions aimed at providing better services to Iraqi citizens.”

Source: Baghdad Today 

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

 

Iraq: Sheikh Karbalai calls for establishment of a free dialysis center in Karbala

Related posts

Iraq: Sheikh Karbalai calls for establishment of a free dialysis center in Karbala

asadian

OIC welcomed Iraq’s call to hold an emergency session over the Quran burning in Sweden

asadian

Iraq: Thousands protest in Basra condemning burning the Holy Quran in Sweden [photos]

asadian

3.4 million Iraqis live in informal settlements

asadian

[Photos] Iraq: Muslim Bin Aqeel (AS) martyrdom ceremony at Kufa Mosque

asadian

Iraq builds 15 new residential cities

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.