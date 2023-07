SHAFAQNA- The authorities in southwestern Japan have recommended the evacuation of some 370,000 people, due to heavy rains in the area this weekend.

In the city of Izumo, there have been at least 15 landslides, and 20 locations were impacted by overflowing rivers. With roads cut off, four areas in the city were isolated though lifelines remained intact, according to prefectural and city governments.

Source: kyodonews

