New cargo route launched between China & Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- A freight train departed from Lanzhou, the capital of China’s Gansu Province embarking on a journey to Hairatan port in Afghanistan, inaugurating a new cargo route.

Loaded with 39 containers of goods valued at $1.5 million, the train carries a diverse range of items, including auto parts, furniture, office supplies, and mechanical equipment, as reported by China’s Xinhua news agency.

The journey commences from the Dongchuan logistics center in Lanzhou, where the train sets out towards Kashgar in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Upon arrival in Kashgar, the goods will be seamlessly transferred to trucks for onward transportation to Kyrgyzstan. Subsequently, the cargo will continue its journey by rail before finally reaching Hairatan, a border town in Balkh province in the north of Afghanistan.

The successful launch of this freight route is expected to significantly enhance economic and trade cooperation among China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and other countries along the Belt and Road initiative. This development further strengthens regional connectivity and fosters increased exchange and collaboration. Industry experts highlight the positive impact this will have on the overall economic landscape of the participating nations.

