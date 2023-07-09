Issuance of Saudi visa for an Israeli sports team

SHAFAQNA– Saudi Arabia has granted permission for members of an Israeli sports team to enter the country with their regime’s passports to participate in an international tournament.

According to Shafaqna quoting Arabi 21, an Israeli network reported that the Israeli FIFA team arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday to participate in the final matches of the FIFA World Championship. This is the first tournament being held in Saudi Arabia and is expected to last approximately two weeks.

The network claimed that the Israeli team, consisting of three players, one coach, and one assistant coach with Israeli passports, entered Saudi Arabia through the United Arab Emirates. This was made possible after coordination with FIFA.

The network added that the Israeli team received a letter from the Saudi Arabian Sports Federation approving their entry into Saudi territory to participate in the competition. Although the letter does not explicitly mention “Israel,” it states that all teams can enter Saudi Arabia for the tournament.

