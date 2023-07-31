Study explains “Reliving Karbala: Martyrdom in South Asian memory”

SHAFAQNA- Syed Akbar Hyder provides a wonderful insider’s perspective of what Muharram means to lay Shias for the reader. He explains the division of the majlis into different segments and why these elements are of importance in affirming the Shia concept of identity and loyalty to the Imams. This insider view is valuable to the extent that it discloses the community’s self-understanding of charismatic authority, loyalty to its leaders, and how it seeks to identify with them.

Akbar Hyder has wrote a book entitled “Reliving Karbala” that examines Husayn’s martyrdom from very diverse perspectives. This book is a significant contribution to the current knowledge on Karbala. Via a series of personal anecdotes, including memories of his own experience of growing up between cultures, Hyder adds vitality and depth to his analysis.

Through offering a more trans-sectarian and trans-communal of this entire episode and also numerous readings, he surpasses the traditional Shia-coded understanding. Also, this book deals with Karbala’s influence on the South Asian cultural and literary landscape, demonstrating how this narrative is appropriated and lived in the contexts and memories of South Asian Muslims and non-Muslims at various times.

Muharram majalis in India affirm Shia identity amid a double minority setting

In the first half of the book, the role of Muharram gatherings commemorating Karbala (majalis) is combined with a discussion of how South Asia’s Islamic religious literature has represented the battle. Hyder maintains that the majalis in India affirm Shia identity amid a double minority setting, as the Shias are a minority within the Muslim community, which is itself a minority community within Hindu-majority India. Moreover, the majlis alters to a statement of Shia piety and strengthens the community’s emotional attachment and devotion to the Imams. Because of the community’s remembrance of the Imams’ virtuous and heroic conduct, they become the convincing paradigm of correct behavior and honorable human conduct.

Hyder provides a wonderful insider’s perspective of what Muharram means to lay Shias for the reader. He explains the division of the majlis into different segments and why these elements are of importance in affirming the Shia concept of identity and loyalty to the Imams. This insider view is valuable to the extent that it discloses the community’s self-understanding of charismatic authority, loyalty to its leaders, and how it seeks to identify with them.

Symbolism of Husayn’s death in a struggle for justice has influenced non-Shia intellectuals throughout South Asia

Hyder illustrates that the symbolism of Husayn’s death in a struggle for justice has influenced non-Shia intellectuals throughout South Asia, from Gandhi and Iqbal to Sufi poets and Marxists. Similarly, he shows how multiple groups appropriated Husayn’s martyrdom to satisfy their own needs – from people involved in personal and communal laments to those looking for a basis to build a movement of protest and struggle that will result in demanding socio-religious reform.

Karbala has been used by many Muslim political activists and writers as a symbol for their “upright” struggle against what they see as oppression and injustice. Husayn’s blood is cherished as a life-bestowing reminder. As Hyder competently illustrates, Karbala’s legacy continues to be open to eternal revision and reinterpretation. When he discusses Muharram in the United States, Hyder does not mention or analyze how Shia rituals have been modified. When rituals relevant to a particular culture or religion transferred to a new context, they may lose their significance since they often have to be adjusted and adapted to match the new environment.

The concept of wilayah (the Imams’ moral-spiritual authority) is another missing key component. Hyder has much to say about love and devotion to the Imams. This concept, nonetheless, needs to be discussed within the framework of the Imam’s person-centered and mediatory powers.

Source: Reliving Karbala: Martyrdom in South Asian Memory, Syed Akbar Hyder,The American Journal of Islamic Social Sciences 26:3, New York: Oxford University Press, 2006. 261 pages.

