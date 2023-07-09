English
Saudi Arabia begins issuing electronic visas for Hajj and Umrah

electronic visas for Hajj

SHAFAQNA– The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced the start of issuing electronic visas for Hajj and Umrah as part of its efforts to facilitate the presence of Muslims in performing the rituals of Hajj and Umrah and to facilitate their entry into the country.

According to Shafaqna quoting Al Arabiya, the ministry stated that it is possible to submit applications for electronic visas for Hajj and Umrah through the “Nusuk” website at the following address: https://www.nusuk.sa/ar/about, and their entry into Saudi Arabia will begin from the start of Muharram 1445 AH.

According to the report, the Ministry of Hajj in Saudi Arabia has announced that one of the features of the Nusk website is facilitating the entry procedures for Muslims to Mecca and Medina.

According to the aforementioned ministry’s announcement, information such as choosing accommodation services, residence, and travel in Saudi Arabia, along with other information in different languages, is available to users on this website.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

