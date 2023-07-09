MENA region will rank 2nd in 2032 in food imports

SHAFAQNA-In 2032, the North Africa and Middle East region is expected to rank second in the world, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported.

Entitled “The OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2023-2032”, this report estimates that the cost of imports in the region will register, by 2032, a 30% increase compared to the reference period 2020-2022. .

According to the two organizations, imports will increase for almost all products, although generally more rapidly for meat and dairy products than for products of vegetable origin.

In 2032, the region’s imports will maintain high and generally increasing levels in world markets for a large number of products, including wheat (26%), sugar (23%) and maize (15%).

The region will account for a high share of global trade in sheepmeat (34%), cheese (21%) and poultry (18%) within the next decade

According to the report, the region’s growing dependence on food imports is due to its high population growth and serious shortcomings in terms of production capacity.

