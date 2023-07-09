Israeli protests against government’s judicial overhaul plan for 27th consecutive week

SHAFAQNA-Thousands across Israel organized demonstrations against government’s judicial overhaul Saturday for the 27th consecutive week.

Broadcaster Channel 13 estimated that nearly 140,000 protesters attended the main demonstration in Tel Aviv, along with thousands who protested in other locations including Jerusalem and Haifa.

“The time to stop the Netanyahu government is now,” said historian Yuval Noah in a speech at the rally in Tel Aviv, according to the Times of Israel news website.

Several senior Israeli politicians attended the rallies, including former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni, who joined a demonstration in front of the official residence of President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem.

Police said they would uphold the right to protest but warned against what it described as rioting or damaging infrastructure. The Haaretz newspaper reported that at least two protesters were arrested in Tel Aviv.

