SpaceX launches 48 Starlink satellites

SpaceX private space company SpaceX launched 48 more Starlink satellites into orbit.

SpaceX launched another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit on (July 7) and landed the returning rocket on a ship at sea.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink spacecraft lifted off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 3:29 p.m. EDT (1929 GMT; 12:29 p.m. local time), piercing a thick layer of fog on its way to the final frontier.

It was the 12th launch and landing for this particular booster, SpaceX wrote in a mission description.

SpaceX has now launched more than 4,700 Starlink satellites, the vast majority of which are currently operational.

