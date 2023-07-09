Pfizer’s new drug to treat hair loss

English
SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) drug to treat hair loss caused by an autoimmune disease, the company said on Friday.

The drug, branded as Litfulo, has been approved for people aged 12 years and older suffering from severe alopecia areata (AA), a condition where the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair to fall out, often in clumps.

The approved recommended dose for LITFULO is 50 mg. It is the first and only treatment approved by the FDA for adolescents (12+) with severe alopecia areata.

LITFULO is a kinase inhibitor which inhibits Janus kinase 3 (JAK3) and the tyrosine kinase expressed in hepatocellular carcinoma (TEC) family of kinases.

