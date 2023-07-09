The role of sleep on the effectiveness of exercise: study find

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- In a new study, researchers discovered that people who get more frequent and intense physical activity, and who sleep less than 6 hours per night on average, experience faster general cognitive decline than people who sleep for a shorter period of time and who exercise infrequently.

Researchers followed nearly 9,000 adults over 10 years who were part of the English Longitudinal Study of Aging, a longitudinal study of people over the age of 50 funded by the UK government and the US National Institute on Aging. In addition to the initial work, participants undergo a follow-up interview and knowledge test every two years.

The researchers concluded, “Our findings indicate the importance of considering physical activity and sleep together, as these factors may combine in complex ways to influence cognitive pathways from the age of 50 onwards.”

Source: globeecho