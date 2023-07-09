brushing your teeth prevent brain shrinkage, scientists said

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Brushing your teeth improves the brain health and lowers the chances of dementia, according to a new study.

Researchers in Japan found that gum disease and tooth loss were associated with shrinkage in the hippocampus, an area of the brain involved in memory and often damaged in patients with Alzheimer’s.

The link between tooth loss and brain health may also be affected by other factors, scientists said.

Despite these limitations, the study provides convincing evidence that maintaining good oral hygiene could protect us from brain disease later in life.

Source: newsweek