Pope Francis calls for dialogue in Holy Land

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis appeals for dialogue in the Holy Land.

Pope Francis made an appeal for peace and reconciliation between,during his remarks following his Sunday Angelus address to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“With sorrow, I learned again that blood has been poured out in the Holy Land. I hope that the Israeli and Palestinian leaders can resume direct dialogue to bring an end to the spiral of violence and open paths of reconciliation and peace.”

Pope Francis also appealed for prayers for the Ukrainian people.

“Let us pray for this people that suffers so much,” the Pope said, offering Ukrainian girl scouts and university students from Leopoli in St. Peter’s Square special greetings.

“I give you all my blessing and I extend it to your dear ones and your people, so severely tried,” he said.

Source: Vatican News