Hassan Yousef attains freedom after 24 years in Israeli prisons

SHAFAQNA-Sheikh Hassan Yousef attained his freedom from Israeli occupation after being detained in late 2021.

Hamas leader spent a total of 24 years in Israeli prisons after being arrested 20 times.

Israeli forces arrested Sheikh Yousef on December 13, 2021, from his home in the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, after large-scale aggression into the city.

The freed Palestinian prisoner is a leader in the Hamas movement and a deputy in the Legislative Council. He is known for his advocacy for reform and support for prisoners and the oppressed.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com