UN : Sudan conflict could destabilize the entire region

Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the air strike in Omdurman, which he said “reportedly killed at least 22 people” and wounded dozens, his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Guterres “remains deeply concerned that the ongoing war between the armed forces has pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war, potentially destabilizing the entire region,” Haq said.

He added: “There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing.”

Nearly three million people have been uprooted by Sudan’s fighting, among them almost 700,000 who have fled to neighboring countries according to the International Organization for Migration.

