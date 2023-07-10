English
Mufti of Oman: France has been in crisis since Macron insulted Islam

SHAFAQNA- The mufti of Oman, referring to the anti-Islamic statements of Emmanuel Macron, who said that “Islam is in the midst of a crisis”, asked to learn from the crisis that France is going through.

In a speech in Paris in October 2020, Macron said: “France must fight against Islamic isolationism.”

Claiming that “this Islamic isolationism seeks to establish a parallel system and deny the republic,” he described the religion of Islam as a religion that is in crisis all over the world today.”

Referring to the verse 102 of Surah Hud, which says: “Such is the ˹crushing˺ grip of your Lord when He seizes the societies entrenched in wrongdoing. Indeed, His grip is ˹terribly˺ painful and severe,” Sheikh Ahmad bin Hamad al-Khalili, wrote in his Tweeter account: “do those who are hostile to Islam learn a lesson from this issue?”

Paris, the capital of France, and a number of other cities in this country have become the focus of massive and violent protests in recent weeks, which have caused a lot of destruction.

Source: Shafaqna Persisn

