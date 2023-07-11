International Affairs Expert: Development needs “peace and security”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A Professor of political geography said about the obstacles to development solutions in the Middle East: “We are living at a point in political history where regional and international groupings are losing their importance and the national interests of countries are floating. We see Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Saudi Arabia closes with China and Russia and thus has maintained its relationship with USA.

These are a sign that we are entering a new era, an era in which the foreign policy and national interests of countries float and are not permanent and constantly change, hence the reason for the development in the countries of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East (West Asia), Saudi Arabia and The UAE and Qatar are making plans according to the mechanisms of the world’s free economy. The most important parameter is having extensive relations with all elements of power.”

Development needs peace and security

Dr Seyyed Ata Taghavi Asl answered the question, “what are the significant issues related to the obstacles to development in the Middle East? Which countries in the region are developed and have moved towards renewable energy? Why have some countries in the region moved towards economic development despite the rich oil and gas resources in the Middle East? Why are countries such as Egypt, Iran and Pakistan lagging behind in the path of economic development?” and Stated: “Regarding the obstacles to development, especially in the Persian Gulf, two factors are at the top of the factors; One is the issue of democracy and democratization of the countries of the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.”

“The second issue is religious extremism and false perceptions of heavenly religions, especially Islam. Also, the position of world powers and using this issue as a tool to tense the region and prevent development is considered,” he added.

Middle East does not have the security of development

Taghavi Asl said, “How does this prevent development? In this way, development needs peace and security. When there are constant reflections of insecurity in a region and the factors of insecurity are managed by the internal forces of the region and external forces, that region does not have the security of development, and therefore the most important factor in the last few decades was the discussion of extremism, which has increased the field of investment in the countries of the Middle East.

In this case the West is behind this trend to keep Israel in a protected security and to grow, and other countries in the region that are next to it and can be Israel’s geopolitical rivals are placed in a state of insecurity, and Israel achieves development in a managed environment and other countries cannot be its opponent.”

Over time, development can lead to democracy

He added: “The next topic is the issue of democracy. Democracy is an important basis for development, but we currently have exceptions, such as China, which is not a democratic country, but a developed country. Or, at some point, as a mild authoritarian government, they have been able to bring Malaysia to a high level of development, but Malaysia was not a democratic country during the time of Mahtemir Muhammad. There are exceptions that if they did not adhere to the democratic mechanism for development, but they had provided some necessary tools for development, including security and free economy and extensive relations with the countries of the world, etc.

Authoritarian countries such as China and Malaysia improved these indicators during the era of Mahatmir Muhammad. Therefore, over time, this same development can lead to democracy. These issues have caused it to be said even within our country that a mild authoritarian person may be better able to achieve development.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian