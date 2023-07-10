Erdogan & Biden To Meet at NATO Summit

SHAFAQNA- Turkish and USA’s presidents agreed to have a one-on-one meeting at an upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius.

Türkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with the USA’s Joe Biden, discussing a range of matters including Sweden’s bid to join NATO and the US sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, said a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

On Sweden’s ongoing efforts to join NATO, which have faced opposition from Ankara due to security- and terrorism-related concerns, Erdogan told Biden that Stockholm took “correct steps” by passing recent anti-terror amendments, but these were nullified by flagrant demonstrations by sympathizers of the PKK terror group.

Source: aa

