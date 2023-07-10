New research reveals ongoing violence & abuse of palestinian chilldren detained by Israel

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian children in the Israel military detention system face physical and emotional abuse, with four out of five (86%) of them being beaten, according to new research by Save the Children.

Nearly half (42%) are injured at the point of arrest, including gunshot wounds and broken bones. Some report violence of a sexual nature and some are transferred to court or between detention centres in small cages, the child rights organisation said.

The new research comes as the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 presents evidence today to the Human Rights Council on Palestinian children in detention. It is estimated that there are between 500 and 1000 children held in Israeli military detention each year.

Source: savethechildren

