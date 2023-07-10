English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

New research reveals ongoing violence & abuse of palestinian chilldren detained by Israel

0
palestinian chilldren

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian children in the Israel military detention system face physical and emotional abuse, with four out of five (86%) of them being beaten, according to new research by Save the Children.

Nearly half (42%) are injured at the point of arrest, including gunshot wounds and broken bones. Some report violence of a sexual nature and some are transferred to court or between detention centres in small cages, the child rights organisation said.

The new research comes as the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 presents evidence today to the Human Rights Council on Palestinian children in detention. It is estimated that there are between 500 and 1000 children held in Israeli military detention each year.

Source: savethechildren

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Save the Children: On average 3 children killed or injured daily in Ukraine

asadian

Reliefweb: International community fails Afghanistan in massive locust outbreak

asadian

Save the Children: $650 million shortfall in child protection funding

asadian

Turkey & Syria earthquake: Mental health of 7m children at risk after quakes

asadian

Afghanistan: Children at mental health risk

asadian

Ukraine: Thousands of children in orphanages face being left behind

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.