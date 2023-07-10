MEM: Egyptian President to visit Türkiye later this month

English
Egyptian President to visit Türkiye

SHAFAQNA-Egyptian President ,Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi is scheduled to visit Türkiye later this month, after which Turkish President,Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go to Egypt.

According to Winston Churchill speaking after World War Two, history teaches us that there are no lasting friends and no lasting enemies, only lasting interests. In other words, in politics you have to be pragmatic. That is what “realpolitik” is all about.

Egypt and Türkiye haven’t gained much from the past ten years of a very tense relationship. They have not been estranged, because relations were not completely severed, but they were undoubtedly affected negatively. Nevertheless, economic and trade relations continued and actually increased in volume, even though trade agreements expired and were not renewed.

