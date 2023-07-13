English
Afghanistan: “Public Health App” designed by young man from Nangarhar

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– A resident of Nangarhar has developed a mobile application through which appointments with doctors can be scheduled throughout Afghanistan.

With this mobile app, besides doctor appointments, information about laboratories and government pharmacies can also be obtained in three languages: Dari, Pashto, and English. Habibullah Jabarkhil, the designer of the “Public Health” application, is seeking the assistance of the Ministry of Public Health to further develop this program.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan 

www.shafaqna.com

