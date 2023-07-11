King of Morocco: Responsibility of religious scholars in modern era become more important

SHAFAQNA– The King of Morocco has called on religious scholars to have a positive impact on the people and to explain the virtues of moderation and balance to them.

According to Shafaqna quoting from RT news, King Mohammed VI addressed a seminar of African scholars being held in the capital of Morocco. He stated, “It is desirable for scholars to have a positive influence on the people and to explain the virtues and beauty of moderation and balance to them. They should also reject the negative influence of various forms of ignorant extremism, especially when these deviants promote their ideas about religion, knowing that it carries sanctity in the minds of the people.”

In the King’s message, it is stated, “The responsibility of religious scholars is a great responsibility, and its importance has doubled in the modern era because people consider scholars as a reliable reference.”

He invited the African scholars to develop perceptions and engage in discussions, especially regarding the true understanding of jurisprudence and the dissemination of their research findings on the internet.

Find the full news on RT news.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com