Afghanistan: Water crisis in Shia-populated Western Kabul

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, has been facing a decline in groundwater levels for several years, and severe water scarcity is posing a significant threat.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, the current situation in the western region, which is predominantly inhabited by Hazara Shias in the country, indicates an impending water shortage crisis in the capital of Afghanistan.

These days, on various social media platforms, Afghan users are sharing images of long queues of elderly men, women, and children carrying yellow buckets, patiently waiting at a location to fill their buckets with water.

This image represents a small part of the problems that the residents of western Kabul are currently facing, highlighting the alarming water scarcity crisis in this region.

However, the discussions among the locals indicate that so far, no measures have been taken by the Taliban group to address the water scarcity issue in this area. With this neglect, it is likely that this problem will become more dangerous and widespread than ever before.

