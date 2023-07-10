English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Bahrain: BCHR documents more than 120 violation during June

0
violation

SHAFAQNA-The Bahrain Center for Human Rights (BCHR) documented more than 120 human rights violations carried out by the Bahraini authorities during June.
The violations included arrests, summoning of citizens, storming of homes, as well as sectarian violations, hate speeches, in addition to depriving political prisoners of their rights.

Bahrain Center for Human Rights documented in its report that the security authorities summoned 15 people and arrested 8 others. Between June 9 and June 16, the authorities besieged the Diraz region intensively and prevented some worshipers from reaching the Imam Al-Sadiq Mosque in Diraz by setting up checkpoints at the entrances to the region and checking the identities of the entrants.

Source:  bahrainmirror.com

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

BCHR calls to pressure Bahrain to stop torture inside prisons

asadian

BCHR: 65 HR violations against citizens in Bahrain in May 2023

asadian

Bahrain: Sectarian provocation returns

asadian

USA’s diplomat: Bahrain & Iran likely to restore diplomatic relation soon

asadian

Bahrain: Officials start campaign against Ashura early

asadian

Syria examines upgrading health participation with Bahrain and Oman

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.