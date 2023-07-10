Bahrain: BCHR documents more than 120 violation during June

SHAFAQNA-The Bahrain Center for Human Rights (BCHR) documented more than 120 human rights violations carried out by the Bahraini authorities during June.

The violations included arrests, summoning of citizens, storming of homes, as well as sectarian violations, hate speeches, in addition to depriving political prisoners of their rights.

Bahrain Center for Human Rights documented in its report that the security authorities summoned 15 people and arrested 8 others. Between June 9 and June 16, the authorities besieged the Diraz region intensively and prevented some worshipers from reaching the Imam Al-Sadiq Mosque in Diraz by setting up checkpoints at the entrances to the region and checking the identities of the entrants.

