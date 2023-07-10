English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

US reveals Israeli-style security guarantees for Ukraine

0
Israeli-style security guarantees for Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-Israeli-style security guarantees for Ukraine in lieu of full NATO membership, could include long-term military assistance and other types of support, National Security Advisor Jake Said.
Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to London, Sullivan was asked to elaborate on the ‘Israel-style’ security arrangement for Ukraine which US President Joe Biden mooted last week. The president said that while Ukraine will not be ready for NATO membership until the conflict with Russia is over, the West could still provide the Ukrainians with the “capacity to defend themselves.”

Source: rt

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

500th day of war in Ukraine: UN laments 9,000 civilians killed

asadian

At Least 38 rights groups opposing USA’s decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine

asadian

Save the Children: On average 3 children killed or injured daily in Ukraine

asadian

USA has held secret Ukraine talks with Russia

asadian

EU’s Borrell: Very important events related to Ukraine to be revealed soon

asadian

USA’s National Security Advisor expresses deep concern over Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.