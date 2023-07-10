US reveals Israeli-style security guarantees for Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-Israeli-style security guarantees for Ukraine in lieu of full NATO membership, could include long-term military assistance and other types of support, National Security Advisor Jake Said.

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to London, Sullivan was asked to elaborate on the ‘Israel-style’ security arrangement for Ukraine which US President Joe Biden mooted last week. The president said that while Ukraine will not be ready for NATO membership until the conflict with Russia is over, the West could still provide the Ukrainians with the “capacity to defend themselves.”

Source: rt

www.shafaqna.com