UN experts call on Saudi Arabia to release 2 women over tweets

SHAFAQNA-UN experts called on Saudi authorities to release two women who were imprisoned because of tweets they posted.

Salma Al-Shehab and Noura Al-Qahtani, who were sentenced to prison last year because of their tweets criticising the authorities, are being detained arbitrarily and therefore should be released, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, a body of independent human rights experts linked to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a report last month.

It stressed that they should be granted “an enforceable right to damages and other compensation in accordance with international law.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

